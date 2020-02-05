Iran attains self-sufficiency in manufacturing military drones

He made the remarks on Wed. on the sidelines of the ceremony of renewing allegiance of personnel of Iran’s Army Force to the ideals and causes of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and said, “Iran has gained salient achievements in the defense industry, electronic war, and training affairs, etc.”

At the initiative taken by the knowledge-based companies, Iran’s Army has managed to attain self-sufficiency in the field of manufacturing of drones (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), he added.

Iran’s Army Forces enjoy hi-tech technology in the aviation industry, so, knowledge-based companies play a leading role in this field, Hadian added.

Under the auspices of wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Armed Forces of the country has achieved high capabilities in manufacturing laser weapons and many of these cases have been indigenized, Iran’s Army Deputy Commander for Coordinating Affairs Brigadier General Mehdi Hadian highlighted.

