No. of US troops injured due to Iran missile attack exceeds 100

Over 100 US service members have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injuries in the wake of Iran attack, said a US official with the knowledge of the latest information, CNN reported.

That's an increase of at least 36 cases from the end of January when the Pentagon said 64 service members had been diagnosed with injuries.

The Pentagon and President Donald Trump had initially said no service members were injured or killed in the Iranian missile attack, which came in retaliation for the US’ assassination of Iran Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Soleimani in Baghdad.

Last month, Trump said he does not consider potential brain injuries to be as serious as physical combat wounds, downplaying the severity of the injuries suffered in Iraq.

In a letter on Feb. 4, two members of the US Congress urged the Department of Defense to be transparent regarding the number and extent of injuries during Iran’s missile attack at Ain al-Asad Base.

MNA/PR