'Cleaner' goes to Beloit filmfest. in US

The film will be competing with other titles at the 15th edition of Beloit International Film Festival in Wisconsin, United States.

‘Cleaner’ is about a public toilet cleaner who is concerned about her pregnancy test on a normal day of her work.

It had previously taken part at several other international film festivals, including 7th Richard Harris International Film Festival in Ireland, and 6th Annual Highland Park Independent Film Festival in the US.

Featuring upwards of 100 independent and international films, as well as a dozen special events, the Beloit festival provides free admission to everything for all visiting filmmakers, according to the event's organizers.

The 15th Beloit International Film Festival begins February 21 and runs through March 1, 2020.

MS/4845073