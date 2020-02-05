Iran taking part at Clermont-Ferrand film market with 4 new animations

The 35th Clermont-Ferrand film market in France is hosting more than 3,600 professionals and 35 country booths at its 2020 edition. Iran’s Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults is the country’s sole representative at the event, which is running from 2-7 February 2020 in the French city of Clermont-Ferrand.

The Iranian booth at the film market this year is introducing and distributing four new short animated pieces, including: ‘The 11th Step’ by Maryam Kashkoulinia, 'Autumn Winds, Spring Winds, and Two Doves” by Sadegh Javadi, ‘Crab’ by Shiva Sadeghi Asadi, and ‘With What?’ by Mahin Javaherian, along with some older titles.

Iran’s booth at the French market last year introduced eight short animated pieces, including: ‘The Cycling Wind’ by Nazanin Sobhan Sarbandi, ‘Am I a Wolf?’ by Amir Houshang Moein, ‘The Dog That Was Ill’ by Parvin Tajvid, ‘Fisherman and the Spring’ by Hassan Soltani, ‘Hero’ by Kianoush Abedi, ‘Lomo’s Scary Night’ by Sareh Shafieipour, ‘Wish I Had a Brother’ by Nahid Shamsdoust, and ‘Golden Topknot’ by Mahin Javaherian.

The Clermont-Ferrand film market is a side event of the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, which is considered the second largest film festival in France after Cannes, in terms of audience and professional attendance.

