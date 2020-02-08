'Lunch Time' goes to Bunter Hund filmfest. in Germany

‘Lunch Time’ is one of the six Iranian short films selected for a special screening program at the 21st edition of International Short Film Festival 'Bunter Hund' in Germany.

The film narrates the story of a 16-year-old girl who has come to the hospital to identify the body of her mother. The people in charge at the hospital - due to her young age - won't let her into the morgue.

Other titles in the 'Iran Special' program include 'White Season', 'Morning, Noon, Night', 'Circle Law', 'Honey Bee', and 'Dilag'.

Founded in 1999, the 'Bunter Hund', the small international short film festival in the Werkstattkino in Munich, is sponsored by “Filmstadt München e.V.”, in collaboration with the Cultural Department of the City of Munich.

The 21st edition of the event is slated for March 5-8, 2020.

