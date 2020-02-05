Algeria rejects Trump's Mideast plan during talks with FM Zarif

While exchanging views on the latest developments in the Muslim world, the two diplomats rejected the American deal as unjust and unacceptable, and highlighted the need for taking a decisive stance and uniting against the plot and in support of the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Iranian foreign minister also held a telephone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday, during which the two sides discussed Trump’s so-called deal of the century.

During the talks, Zarif stressed Iran’s continued support for the formation of a Palestinian government with Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital and vowed that Tehran would spare no effort to strengthen the resistance front.

The US administration unveiled the so-called 'Deal of the Century' plan last week. The deal has been widely condemned among the Muslim countries that believe it to flagrantly violate Palestinians’ rights. The EU also rejected the deal in a statement on Tuesday.

The American deal, which was negotiated with the Israeli regime but without the Palestinians, refers to Jerusalem al-Quds as the undivided capital of Israel and allows the regime to annex illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

