Iran FM holds phone talks with leaders of Palestinian groups amid US plots for region

The Iranian minister hold talks with the Secretary General of Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh and the political leader of Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh.

Strongly condemning the inhuman plan of Trump, Zarif voiced support for the stance of Palestinian people and leaders towards rejecting the plan. He also pointed to the need to boost unity among Palestinian groups, nations, and freedom-seeking governments for confronting the ‘plot of the century’.

This was the second conversation of Zarif with leaders of Palestinian groups during the past week. The minister also talked with president of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday.

Trump administration unveiled the so-called Deal of the Century last Tuesday, drawing condemnations from Palestine and the Islamic world that believe the plan to be in clear violation of the Palestinian’s rights. The EU also rejected the deal in a statement on Tuesday.

