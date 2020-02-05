  1. Politics
5 February 2020 - 12:51

Iran FM holds phone talks with leaders of Palestinian groups amid US plots for region

Iran FM holds phone talks with leaders of Palestinian groups amid US plots for region

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held separate phone conversations with leaders of Palestinian resistance groups on Wednesday to discuss Trump’s new plan for the Middle East.

The Iranian minister hold talks with the Secretary General of Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh and the political leader of Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh.

Strongly condemning the inhuman plan of Trump, Zarif voiced support for the stance of Palestinian people and leaders towards rejecting the plan. He also pointed to the need to boost unity among Palestinian groups, nations, and freedom-seeking governments for confronting the ‘plot of the century’.

This was the second conversation of Zarif with leaders of Palestinian groups during the past week. The minister also talked with president of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday.

Trump administration unveiled the so-called Deal of the Century last Tuesday, drawing condemnations from Palestine and the Islamic world that believe the plan to be in clear violation of the Palestinian’s rights. The EU also rejected the deal in a statement on Tuesday.

MNA/ 4845318

News Code 155313

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News