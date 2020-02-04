Leader’s proposal, sole solution for Palestinian issue: FM Zarif

He made the remarks late on Tue. on the sidelines of opening ceremony of the Iranian Diplomatic Science Association and stated, “the proposal given by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the Palestinian issue is the most reasonable and practical solution.”

He went on to say that the United States has no place in the issue of Palestine.

Turning to the trip of EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell to Iran, he said, “Europe is in no position to raise its claims within the framework of Article 36, as the Islamic Republic has put forward this article when both US and European countries involved in nuclear talk violated their commitments after the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).”

Referring to Borrell’s trip to Iran, Zarif stated that there were many good discussions exchanged between the two sides about the security of the region and the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) and that Iran is ready to strengthen this plan in cooperation with the regional countries and use their views in this respect.

Zarif said, “we also discussed our position on Palestine and the Deal of the Century, and that the US's move is very dangerous.”

Ignoring the Palestinian rights and usurping the Palestinian land, the US has no place in this respect and it is only the Palestinian people who determine their own future, he said.

He added, "Supreme Leader's proposal for a "referendum in Palestine" seemed to us to be the most sensible, credible and viable solution that could work in Palestine, even if it worked elsewhere."

MNA/4844693