FM Zarif, Mahmoud Abbas discuss Trump's Mideast plan over phone

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the occupied territories and the US-proposed Deal of Century. “While rejecting the American-Zionist deal, both sides highlighted the need for the unity of the Islamic world in support of the rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation.”

According to Palestinian news agency WAFA, Abbas briefed Zarif on the Palestinian moves internationally aimed at rallying support to foil the US plan.

Zarif also highlighted Iran's support for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and to establish their own independent state.

The Iranian minister also praised the efforts of the Palestinian President and his keenness to achieve Palestinian national unity, stressing Tehran’s support for these efforts to achieve Palestinian reconciliation.

Trump administration unveiled the so-called Deal of the Century last Tuesday, drawing condemnations from Palestine and the Islamic world that believe the plan to be in clear violation of the Palestinian’s rights. The EU also rejected the deal in a statement on Tuesday.

MNA/83661286