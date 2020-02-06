Israel kills another Palestinian teen amid tensions over US deal

Palestinian media reported that the 19-year-old victim, identified as Yazan Munther Abu Tabikh, was shot dead in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the city of Jenin early on Thursday.

According to Press TV, the confrontations erupted after the Tel Aviv regime forces demolished a house belonging to a Palestinian accused of involvement in the killing of an Israeli settler.

The fatal shooting came only hours after a 17-year-old Palestinian boy, identified as Mohammad Salman al-Haddad, was shot in the heart and killed as Israeli forces attacked Palestinian protesters in the West Bank city of al-Khalil (Hebron).

The US administration unveiled the so-called 'Deal of the Century' plan last week. The deal has been widely condemned among the Muslim countries that believe it to flagrantly violate Palestinians’ rights. The EU also rejected the deal in a statement on Tuesday.

The American deal, which was negotiated with the Israeli regime but without the Palestinians, refers to Jerusalem al-Quds as the undivided capital of Israel and allows the regime to annex illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

MNA/PR