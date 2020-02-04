Iran, Russia stress continuation of defense coop.

Jalali and Fomin met and held talks on the expansion and strengthening of defense cooperation between Iran and Russia.

The two sides discussed cooperation in defense and military fields as well as the latest developments in the region.

Theغ also emphasized the continuation of consultations, trips, and cooperation between the two countries aimed at fighting against terrorism and creating peace and stability in the region.

Iran’s newly-appointed Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali submitted a copy of his credentials to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on January 8.

