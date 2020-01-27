Iran-Russia ties growing despite US pressure: Rouhani

Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly Vyacheslav Volodin in Tehran on Monday evening.

“I am sure that despite the US’ pressures in the region, especially the pressures against Iran, the two countries [Iran and Russia] will develop their ties more than before,” he said.

Referring to the importance of boosting parliamentary ties between Tehran and Moscow, the president said, after the US assassination of the top Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq, it is imperative for Iran and Russia to show a stronger stance against “state terrorism”.

“The regional stability is of high importance for both Iran and Russia, and we are willing to increase the mutual negotiations in this regard,” said Rouhani.

The Russian official, who arrived in Tehran on Monday morning, met and held talks with Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani earlier in the day.

