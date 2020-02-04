Iran, Russia review latest developments on JCPOA

Two sides discussed important issues in bilateral, regional and international cooperation, particularly in the field of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

During their meeting, Sergei Ryabkov emphasized that Russia understands Iran’s five steps to reduce its commitment under the JCPOA, saying that his country believes that the actions of other members should be in line with Iran's protection of its rights and interests.

Appreciating Russia's logical stance, the Iranian ambassador also emphasized the continuation of close consultations at regular periodic meetings.

MNA/IRN 83660644