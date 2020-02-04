Zarif underscores Martyr Soleimani's role in success of BON conf.

Making the remarks on the official inauguration ceremony of 'Iran Association of Diplomacy' at the place of foreign ministry in Tehran, he said the role and support of Martyr Soelimani is undeniable during BON conference and international talks about Afghanistan's peace.

"There would be no agreements without the support of Martyr Soleimani in BON," he said.

"His efforts were more than any one else's," he added.

Zarif had earlier announced the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani will mark beginning of end of the US presence in the Middle East region.

