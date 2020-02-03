Zarif calls Deal of Century an opportunity for Iran to foil US-Israeli plots

“US measure in announcing the so-called Deal of the Century is a unique opportunity for the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said Zarif while giving a speech at Tehran-based Iranian Army Command and General Staff College (DAFOOS).

Quoting a former Israeli diplomat, Zarif said that the Zionist regime decided to replace Arab countries with Iran as their main enemy prior to Oslo Accords. “This was aimed at establishing peace with Arabs.”

During the past 10 years, a similar process started in the Arab world and with the help of US, some regional states tried to introduce Iran as the main threat so that Arab countries would accept demands of the Israeli regime, added Zarif.

“However, it is now clear for the Arab public opinion that this replacement of enemies was false,” highlighted Zarif. “As the JCPOA managed to destroy the alleged warmongering image of Iran created by America and Israel, the sinister plot of the ‘Deal of Century’ can reverse the perspective of the Arab world in considering Iran as an enemy if we act correctly.”

US administration unveiled the so-called peace plan last week. The deal has been widely condemned among the Muslim countries that believe it to flagrantly violate Palestinians’ rights.

MNA/IRN 83658438