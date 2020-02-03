Zarif holds phone talk with Pak FM on so-called ‘Deal of the Century’

During the conversation, the two sides discussed the recent developments in the Islamic world.
Rejecting Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century”, two sides stressed the need for unity and cohesion of the Muslim world to support Palestine.
TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – In a phone conversation on Monday evening, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century” with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
