Zarif, Borrell discuss regional issues

Zarif met and held talks with Borrell and his accompanying delegation on Monday afternoon.

Two sides discussed various bilateral issues between Iran and the European Union and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as well as the most important regional and international developments.

The conditions in the Persian Gulf region and the need to reduce regional tensions, the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ and its dangerous consequences for the region and the world, INSTEX, JCPOA and the developments in Iraq, Syria and Yemen were among the most important issues which were discussed during the meeting of Zarif and Borrell.

Heading a delegation, EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell Borrell arrived in Tehran on Monday to meet with Iranian officials.

Borrell is scheduled to meet with Iranian President Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani during his two-day visit.

