CIA spy's death sentence confirmed: Judiciary spox

"Rahimpour, a CIA spy who had been paid substantially for disclosing Iran's nuclear data to the American intelligence agency, had been already identified and sentenced to death," he said, adding "Recently, Iran's Supreme Court confirmed his sentence."

"Enemies must know that the Islamic Republic does not compromise with such measures and gives a harsh answer to enemies," the spokesperson added.

He also informed that two other individuals, working under the cover of a charity foundation, have also been identified, prosecuted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for espionage and five years in prison for taking measures against the national security of Iran.

The official refused to reveal the names of the said two individuals, due to the fact that the sentences have not been yet finalized.

