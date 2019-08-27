Judiciary spokesman says 3 spies sentenced to prison

In a press conference on Tuesday, Esmaeeli pointed to the cases of three people who have been charged with spying. Aras Amiri has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and two years ban on social activities for having links with the UK and taking measures aimed at overthrowing the Islamic Republic through infiltrating into the community of artists, said Esmaeeli.

He went on to say that Ali Johari has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for having relations with the Israeli regime and spying for Mossad and also two years in prison for acquiring illegal property. Johari had made preparations for taking Israeli citizenship and also had had missions in Khatam al-Anbiya, added the spokesman.

The next case Esmaeeli referred to was Anousheh Ashourifard who has a UK citizenship. She has had relations with Mossad and provided the Israeli regime with some information about Iran, said Esmaeeli, adding, she “has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for spying, and two years in prison for acquiring illegal possessions from Mossad.”

MNA/ 4703383