Yemeni troops down Saudi spy drone over Najran

Yemeni troops on Tuesday afternoon intercepted and targeted a reconnaissance mission over al-Kasarah area of the region, situated 844 kilometers (524 miles) south of the capital Riyadh, Yemeni media reported.

On Saturday, the Yemeni soldiers took down another Saudi-led drone over the Jabal al-Alam mountainous area in the southern border region of Jizan.

The Houthi Ansarullah movement said at the time that the unmanned aerial vehicle was targeted with a proper missile as it was conducting “hostile acts” in the area.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

MNA/PR