“Simorgh” satellite carrier weighs more than 80 tons, he said, adding that it will carry the “Zafar” satellite up to 530km above the earth.

It will take about eight minutes from the earliest moment of the satellite launch up to the end of operation and it is hoped that Zafar satellite will be able to send the images from the space successfully, the ICT minister added.

He put the value of the images which are going to be sent to the earth at more than €10 million.

