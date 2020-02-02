  1. Politics
2 February 2020 - 19:40

Zarif holds phone talk with Turkish FM on so-called ‘Deal of the Century’

Zarif holds phone talk with Turkish FM on so-called ‘Deal of the Century’

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – In a phone conversation on Sunday afternoon, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century” with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

The two sides discussed the recent developments in the Islamic world, especially issues related to the occupied Palestine and the so-called ‘Deal of the century’ and emphasized the firm stance of the Islamic world against the selling of the Palestinian territory.  

Trump on Tuesday unveiled his so-called Deal of the Century, negotiated with the Israeli regime but without the Palestinians.

Palestinian leaders, who severed all ties with the US in late 2017 after Trump controversially recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of the Israeli regime, immediately rejected the plan, with President Mahmoud Abbas saying it “belongs to the dustbin of history.”

Following the unveiling, thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip took to the streets to strongly condemn the plan.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani slammed the deal as “the most despicable plan of the century.”

The plan also raised strong condemnation from Bahrain, Turkey, Syria and Lebanon among other countries.

FA/4842598

News Code 155208

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News