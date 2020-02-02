Zarif holds phone talk with Turkish FM on so-called ‘Deal of the Century’

The two sides discussed the recent developments in the Islamic world, especially issues related to the occupied Palestine and the so-called ‘Deal of the century’ and emphasized the firm stance of the Islamic world against the selling of the Palestinian territory.

Trump on Tuesday unveiled his so-called Deal of the Century, negotiated with the Israeli regime but without the Palestinians.

Palestinian leaders, who severed all ties with the US in late 2017 after Trump controversially recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of the Israeli regime, immediately rejected the plan, with President Mahmoud Abbas saying it “belongs to the dustbin of history.”

Following the unveiling, thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip took to the streets to strongly condemn the plan.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani slammed the deal as “the most despicable plan of the century.”

The plan also raised strong condemnation from Bahrain, Turkey, Syria and Lebanon among other countries.

