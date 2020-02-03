So-called ‘Deal of the Century’ has no legitimacy: Govt. spox

Referring to Trump’s unveiling of ‘Deal of the Century’ to indicate his fake peace plan to stabilize Israel and pressure regional countries, he said “US administration showed once again that great powers do not recognize the right of the oppressed and are in line with the occupiers.”

“Undoubtedly, a plan that lacks the presence of Palestinian people as the main side has no legitimacy. The plan unveils an archipelago under the control of the Zionist regime and not Palestine. It violates all the international commitments and resolutions by blatantly recognizing all the newly occupied regions”, he added.

Rabiei highlighted that Palestine belongs to Palestinian people and noted “No one except the Palestinian people has the right to decide on the fate, border and the government of Palestine. Any negotiation, war, peace or plan to take away this right of the Palestinian people will be a disgrace to history and to the states claiming democracy and human rights.”

FA/4842853