Yemen hits Israeli military base with missile

A missile fired from Yemen has hit a military base in the west of Ramallah city, according to the reports suggested by the Israeli media.

Admitting the failure to counter the Yemeni missile, the Zionist regime's military announced that a missile entered the airspace of occupied Palestine and efforts were made to counter it, and the results are under investigation.

Zionist regime's television also announced that 12 settlers were injured while fleeing to shelters and 9 others were taken to medical centers due to fear.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MP/IRN85708827