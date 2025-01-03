Netanyahu orders Israel negotiators to continue in Doha

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the professional-level delegation of the Mossad (spy agency), the IDF (military) and the ISA (internal security agency) to continue the negotiations in Doha," a statement from his office said on Thursday.

In recent weeks, indirect negotiations have been mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States in Doha.

But hopes have become elusive after Hamas accused the regime of putting forward new conditions.

The new conditions include the continuation of the Gaza war and the non-withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza.

Hamas insists on a complete cessation of the war and a complete withdrawal of the Israeli army.

Months of protests in several parts of the occupied territories have demanded Netanyahu reach an agreement with Hamas to secure the release of captives.

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon entered into force on November 27. Since then, the regime has violated the agreement on an almost daily basis.

The truce came after months of fierce fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. It will last for 60 days in the hope of reaching a permanent cessation of hostilities.

Under the agreement, an international monitoring committee, headed by the US, is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire.

In late December, the UN peacekeeping force expressed concern at the continuing damage done by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

The regime’s onslaught began in October 2023 and claimed the lives of more than 4,000 people in Lebanon.

MN/