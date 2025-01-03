Gaza war death toll from Israeli aggression rises to 45,581

The ministry said on Thursday that the Israeli regime's attacks left 28 Palestinians dead and 59 others injured across Gaza in a period of 24 hours.

The latest deaths bring to 45,581 the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the war on October 7, 2023. The total number of the injured is 108,438, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Hospital sources have also reported casualties from an Israeli quadcopter strike in the northwest area of the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip.

A spokesman for Gaza Civil Defense also said 11 were martyred in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

MA