Journalists killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

Omar al-Deirawi was killed in Az-Zawayda town, located about three kilometers northeast of the city of Deir al-Balah early on Friday, when an Israeli attack targeted his family home.

Earlier on Thursday, Palestinian journalist Hassan al-Qishawi was killed following an Israeli drone strike that targeted west of Gaza City.

This comes a week after one of the deadliest Israeli attacks on journalists in Gaza after a broadcast van parked close to al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp was targeted on December 26, killing five media workers.

Journalists working within the Palestinian territory encounter heightened risks while covering the genocidal war, particularly in light of Israeli ground assaults and airstrikes, as well as challenges such as disrupted communications, shortages of supplies, and power outages.

In the face of these difficulties, Palestinian journalists have persisted in documenting the atrocities of the war, acting as the global community's eyes and ears throughout one of the most deadly wars of the 21st century.

Backed by the United States and its Western allies, Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Israeli regime in response to its decades-long campaign of oppression against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 45,581 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 108,438 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

On November 21 last year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

