Jan 3, 2025, 3:02 PM

French, German FMs visit Damascus to meet HTS group

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – The French and German foreign ministers have arrived in Damascus to meet HTS members, marking the first trip by top European Union officials to the country since the fall of former president Bashar al-Assad last last month.

 Germany’s Annalena Baerbock and France’s Jean-Noel Barrot will meet on Friday in the Syrian capital with the head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist regime, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani.

Their visit comes as Western governments open channels with al-Sharaa’s Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group with past links to al-Qaeda that led the rebellion against al-Assad, debating whether to remove its terrorist designation.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Syria early Friday after a trip to neighboring Lebanon, where he met with senior Lebanese politicians, including veteran parliamentary speaker, Nabih Berry.

Barrot landed first in the Syrian capital on Friday morning, having posted on social media platform X that France and Germany stood with the Syrian people “in all their diversity”, voicing support for a “peaceful and demanding transition in the service of the Syrians and for regional stability”.

Ahead of the one-day trip, Baerbock spoke of a “new political beginning” between the EU and Syria, signaling she would arrive with an “outstretched hand” as well as “clear expectations” of the new rulers, who she said would be judged by their actions.

