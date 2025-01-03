Iran's Isfahan province handicraft exports reach $7.6 mln

A local official in charge of handicraft affairs in Isfahan province has reported that during the past nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to December 20, 2024), handicraft exports from Isfahan have reached $7.6 million.

Nourullah Abdollahi said that during the last Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023 - March 20, 2024) $15 million worth of handicraft products were exported from the province.

Out of 602 handicrafts identified worldwide, 299 are found in Iran, and of these, 200 are in the historical and artistic province of Isfahan. This has enabled the province to find a flourishing market in other countries.

MNA/IRN