  1. Economy
Jan 3, 2025, 1:27 PM

In 9 months;

Iran's Isfahan province handicraft exports reach $7.6 mln

Iran's Isfahan province handicraft exports reach $7.6 mln

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Handicraft exports from Isfahan have reached $7.6 million t during the past nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to December 20, 2024).

A local official in charge of handicraft affairs in Isfahan province has reported that during the past nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to December 20, 2024), handicraft exports from Isfahan have reached $7.6 million.

Nourullah Abdollahi said that during the last Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023 - March 20, 2024) $15 million worth of handicraft products were exported from the province.

Out of 602 handicrafts identified worldwide, 299 are found in Iran, and of these, 200 are in the historical and artistic province of Isfahan. This has enabled the province to find a flourishing market in other countries.

MNA/IRN

News ID 226414
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News