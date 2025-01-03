Israeli media questions victory claims in Gaza

Israeli media outlets, including The Jerusalem Post, have estimated that there are between 20,000 and 23,000 resistance forces across Gaza, including those of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, along with local fighters.

"Hamas is making a substantial comeback by recruiting new forces," The Post reported.

The newly reported figures challenge the Israeli claims of nearing total victory over Hamas.

At the beginning of its brutal Gaza onslaught, the Israeli military vowed to eliminate Hamas and its 25,000 fighters.

Recently, the occupation's military claimed that it had killed 17,000-20,000 Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters over the course of the war on the besieged territory.

A comparison between the Israeli military's figures and those by the regime's media shows that Hamas has recruited almost an entirely new force, fully replacing its old force.

Another alternative is that preliminary Israeli estimates were inaccurate and that Hamas had 30,000 or even up to 40,000 members before the start of the bloody Israeli aggression.

Israel unleashed its Gaza genocide on October 7, 2023 after Hamas carried out a surprise operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

However, almost 15 months into the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has failed to achieve its objectives of eliminating Hamas and freeing captives despite killing at least 45,581 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 108,438 others.

MNA/