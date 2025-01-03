Baghdad reacts to Israel attacks on tents of displaced people

The Iraqi Prime Minister's Media Office reported on Friday that al-Awadi condemned the killing of over 60 Palestinians, including women and children, in a recent Israeli attack on the tents of displaced individuals in the Al-Mawasi area, southern Gaza.

He emphasized the urgent need to address the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, calling for actions to prevent the Zionist regime's policy from escalating the war and undermining any peace initiatives.

The spokesperson for the Iraqi government characterized the attack as a continuation of the Zionist regime's extensive violations of international law and disregard for human rights.

He called for coordinated efforts to protect the Palestinian people and to prevent further tensions in the region.

As a result of airstrikes by the Zionist regime's warplanes early Wednesday, more than 60 Palestinians were killed, and dozens were injured in refugee tents located in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

MNA/