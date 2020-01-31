UK inclined to boost new round of ties with Iran: envoy

"UK government is inclined to improve a new round of ties with Iran but there are some challenges to overcome to reach the optimum point," he wrote in a tweet on Friday.

He further described the US sanctions as the main challenge for convergence of Iranian and British financial markets.

Referring to the mutual agreements made between the two sides under the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), he lamented that they have not been implemented thanks to Trump's anti-Iranian policies and the threats leveled at the banking sectors.

He noted that the measures taken by the two countries are proof of the possible capacities for the expansion of Tehran-London economic relations.

