Gachsaran Co. inks 54 deals for domestic production of oil industry items

Accoding to the company's CEO Houshang Seidali, as quoted by Shana, the company has signed the contracts over the first half of the current calendar year, which began on March 21.

He said during the period, 767 items were manufactured or repaired by the company domestically and over 1,900 items were purchased from local manufacturers in a bid to support local companies.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 11th Khuzestan Oil Industry Equipment Exhibition and the 17th Drilling Equipment Manufacturing Exhibition, he said the showcases provided an opportunity for identifying local capabilities in petroleum industry and paved the way to self-sufficiency in various sectors of the industry.

The 11th Khuzestan Oil Industry Equipment Exhibition and the 17th Drilling Equipment Manufacturing Exhibition is being held with 260 exhibitors at the international fairgrounds of Ahwaz, southwestern Iran. The event will run until December 16, 2019.

MNA/SHANA