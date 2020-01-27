Trump’s dream about direct talks with Iran ‘wishful thinking’: Zarif

“@realDonaldTrump is still dreaming about a bilateral meeting—to satisfy HIS lust for a "Trump deal". It’s wishful thinking,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Zarif went on to add that “The only possible venue for talks is at the P5+1 table—which HE left—reverting to pre-2017, AND compensating Iran for damages.”

The tweet followed an earlier one by Zarif, in which he mocked Trump for rejecting what he falsely interpreted as Zarif’s call for bilateral talks with Washington on the condition of lifting US sanctions against Iran.

Zarif then urged Trump to base his foreign policy decisions on “facts” rather than biased news headlines of his favorite right-wing Fox News TV outlet, or his Farsi translators.

Zarif’s remarks were in reaction to Trump’s tweet – written in both Farsi and English -- earlier in the day in which he claimed the Iranian foreign minister wanted to “negotiate” with Washington and “sanctions removed.” He then rejected the purported request by writing: “No Thanks!”

In his Friday interview with Der Spiegel, Zarif had said that the Trump administration could lift the sanctions that it had reimposed on Iran after withdrawing from the nuclear deal and then come back to the negotiating table.

MNA/4836040