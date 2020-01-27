Protesters gather in front of FM over Zarif’s remarks

Gathering of Iranian protesters was held in front of Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday afternoon, requesting that Foreign Minister Zarif apologize for his recent remarks on negotiation with the US.

In his Friday interview with Der Spiegel, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said that the Trump administration could lift the sanctions that it had reimposed on Iran after withdrawing from the nuclear deal and then come back to the negotiating table.

In reaction to Zarif’s interview, the US President Donald Trump had said in a tweet that “Iran wants to negotiate”. “Iranian Foreign Minister says Iran wants to negotiate with the United States but wants sanctions removed. @FoxNews @OANN, No Thanks!” tweeted the US President.

“@realDonaldTrump is still dreaming about a bilateral meeting—to satisfy HIS lust for a "Trump deal". It’s wishful thinking,” Zarif wrote in a tweet on Sunday in reaction to Trump’s tweet.

Zarif went on to add that “The only possible venue for talks is at the P5+1 table—which HE left—reverting to pre-2017, AND compensating Iran for damages.”

