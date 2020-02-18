Iran-Iraq electricity MoU ‘halted’: official

A part of provision stipulated in the MoU has been implemented while the remaining parts have currently been halted due to the political-economic changes in Iraq.

The Head of Iran Electrical Industry Syndicate's Exports Development Committee, Payam Bagheri made the remarks in an interview with Mehr and added, “implementation of this Memorandum of Understanding has now been suspended, since cabinet reshuffles in the Iraqi government can affect this MoU.”

“We are waiting for the political situation in Iraq to stabilize and we will pursue our positions in this respect,” he highlighted.

According to him, the power grid of the two countries was synchronized in Nov. 2019 in the presence of Iranian and Iraqi officials but the next part of this MoU is related to the reduction of losses of the Iraqi electricity grid that should be implemented in 2020.

Bagheri stated, “Iran is following up on signing an MoU with Syria, which is similar to this MoU inked with Iraq.”

For this purpose, an expert-level Iranian delegation along with the officials in the Ministry of Energy made a trip to Syria, said the Head of Iran Electrical Industry Syndicate's Exports Development Committee, Payam Bagheri.

