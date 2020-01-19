  1. Politics
19 January 2020 - 17:25

Venezuelan FM due in Tehran for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela Jorge Alberto Arreaza Montserrat will arrive in Tehran Sunday night for a three-day visit.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Arreaza, is scheduled to hold meetings with senior Iranian officials, including his counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

In October 2019, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Baku.

In the gathering, the Iranian president lauded the resistance of the Iranian and Venezuelan nations against the US bullying and pressure as “praiseworthy”, saying Washington’s plots against the Islamic Republic and the Latin American country have failed.

