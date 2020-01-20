Zarif cancels trip to Switzerland for World Economic Forum

“Foreign Minister Zarif was supposed to attend the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos in the upcoming days, but despite the official and in-person invitation, they canceled the program they had initially organized for him and made up new arrangements, which resulted in Zarif deciding to cancel the trip altogether,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said during a press conference on Monday.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, which marks its 50th anniversary this year, is slated for 21-24 January 2020 in the Swiss mountain town of Davos. The cancelation of Zarif’s trip comes as a Swiss-facilitated humanitarian trade channel for Iran was said to be the subject of talks during the forum, according to Swiss public television SRF.

Elsewhere, Mousavi announced the upcoming visit of the chairman of the Russian State Duma to Tehran next week.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also mentioned the visit of an official from a regional country. He said further details would be released once the trip was finalized.

