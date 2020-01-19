FM spokesman calls French forces presence in ME 'huge mistake'

“I remind Monsieur Macron that the gulf located south of Iran has only one name and that is the #PersianGulf,” Mousavi tweeted in Persian, English, and French on early Sunday.

“Your military presence in the Persian Gulf is as wrong as your naming it. Both mistakes are huge but compensable,” he added.

In a tweet on Jan. 17, Macron had pointed to the deployment of the Jaguar Task Force in what he called “arabo-persique” [Arab-Persian] Gulf, claiming that the measure is part of efforts to strengthen maritime security in the region.

Iran has repeatedly announced that the presence of foreign forces in the region will lead to increased insecurity and instability. Tehran has proposed the HOPE initiative which aims to ensure regional security through boosting cooperation among regional states.

