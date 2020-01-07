Iran taking steps to ensure regional security: Omani FM

Making the remarks at ‘Tehran Dialogue Forum; 23rd Persian Gulf International Conference' on Tuesday in Tehran, Bin Alawi offered condolences over the martyrdom of the ‘brave’ General Qasem Soleimani, lauding the general’s services in the region.

Through talks that Americans have held with Oman, they have announced seeking to reduce tensions in the region, claimed the Omani minister.

The remarks come as the United States assassinated Iran’s General Soleimani in an airstrike on Friday. Iran has condemned the US’ state terrorism, vowing to take harsh revenge against US terrorist forces. Tehran has said US will be responsible for all the consequences of its warmongering and provocative act of terror.

He said he is sure that Iran is taking steps to provide the region with security and stability, praising that the wisdom of the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in this regard. He went on to say that Oman will help regional countries to establish peace and security.

The Omani minister pointed to the importance of increased ‘regional cooperation’, adding that the first step is to recognize the problems which have led the region to the current situation.

Establishment of a Palestinian government is a strategic necessity and concerns regarding terrorism will not end without that, he added.

Tehran Dialogue Forum, which will run through Wednesday, Jan. 8, aims at reviewing the latest developments in the Persian Gulf region and evaluating regional cooperation plans, including the Iranian-proposed peace initiative dubbed ‘Hormuz Peace Endeavor’ (HOPE).

