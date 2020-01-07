US has no right to be part of HOPE initiative: Deputy FM

Americans have caused many wars and conflicts, leading the region to insecurity and instability during the past years, he told ‘Tehran Dialogue Forum; 23rd Persian Gulf International Conference' on Tuesday in Tehran.

Lack of a comprehensive framework to solve regional issues is among other causes of insecurity in the region, he said, adding, “we needed a comprehensive plan that would include all the regional players.”

“You cannot see that all countries are selling their oil while you are unable to do so. This is not acceptable that other countries try to remove you from the market; so we needed a plan to involve all countries in providing the region with peace and security and the Iranian President’s initiative was proposed in this regard.”

He went on to say that the HOPE initiative includes Iran, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, and even Yemen so as to create an assembly that would decide for the region’s security. “All members should accept some principles and adopt some trust-building measures.”

Non-aggression pact, respecting international borders, good neighborliness, and denying the use of force are among the main principles of Iran’s initiative, he said, stressing that the plan can ensure the security of waterways.

“The Persian Gulf region is in a sensitive condition and there are immediate risks; the need for diplomacy and dialogue is being felt in this region,” he said.

Tehran Dialogue Forum, which will run through Wednesday, Jan. 8, aims at reviewing the latest developments in the Persian Gulf region and evaluating regional cooperation plans, including the Iranian-proposed peace initiative dubbed ‘Hormuz Peace Endeavor’ (HOPE).

