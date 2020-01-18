Pres. Rouhani arrives in Sistan and Baluchestan prov. to oversee flood relief efforts

Upon his arrival in the southern province, President Rouhani was welcomed by the Leader’s representative in Sistan and Baluchestan, Friday prayers leader of Zahedan, Parliament representatives and a number of senior managers and directors of the province.

In addition to visiting the flood-hit areas and monitoring the way of rendering relief and rescue services to the flood-stricken people, President Rouhani is scheduled to take part in the Preventing and Coordinating Headquarters session of the Disaster Management of the province.

Heavy and torrential rains have affected almost all southern provinces of the country since Friday, causing severe damages to homes, agricultural lands, roads, and infrastructures. Iranian Red Crescent Society, Army, and IRGC are providing the areas with the needed humanitarian aid and rescue operations.

