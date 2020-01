Following the problems caused by heavy rains in Sistan and Baluchestan province, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hailed precious aid provided to the flood-hit people and called on the governmental sectors and popular institutions to help the people of the flood-hit areas further.

Heavy rains since Friday has affected almost all southern provinces of the country, including Sistan and Baluchestan, Hormozgan, causing damages to homes, agricultural lands, roads, and infrastructure.

