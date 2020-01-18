  1. Politics
Govt. to accelerate development plans in flood-hit areas: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani said the government will stand by the flood-hit people of the southeastern cities, adding that he had ordered the acceleration of the relief operations in those areas.

“We stand by the flood-stricken people of Sistan and Baluchestan, and we will solve their problems,” Rouhani said on Saturday during a visit to a village in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The president also hailed the efforts by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Army and Basij (volunteer forces) as well as all people who joined to help those caught up in flood.

Accompanied by a number of his cabinet members, Rouhani arrived in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Saturday morning to oversee the relief operations underway for the flood-stricken people.

Hormozgan and Sistan and Baluchestan have been affected in the most severe way due to record-breaking rainfall in years.

Heavy rainfall over the last days has caused seasonal rivers to flood into towns, causing extensive damage to infrastructures and people's homes. Flood has inundated around 350 villages, interrupting the people live in the area.

