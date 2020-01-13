Rouhani gives required directives for helping flood-hit regions

Heavy rains since Friday has affected almost all southern provinces of the country, including Sistan and Baluchestan, Hormozgan, causing damages to homes, agricultural lands, roads, and infrastructure.

In a phone conversation on Monday with Governor of Sistan and Baluchestan, Ahmad Ali Mohebati, Rouhani received reports on the latest situation on the ground.

Rouhani issued the necessary instructions, stressing that all facilities and equipment must be mobilized for addressing the issue and helping the flood-hit people.

The Governor-General of Sistan and Baluchistan also presented a report on the process of delivering aid to the people of the province.

