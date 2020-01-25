PBO reports on govt. measures to deal with flood damage

In the meeting, the most important economic issues and developments in the country, as well as international economic relations and comparative analysis of economic and scientific indices of regional countries were discussed.

At today's meeting, the Head of Plan and Budget Organisation presented a report on the government's measures in dealing with flood damage this year in different provinces.

According to the report, as a result of floods in various provinces across the country, around 20 trillion tomans worth of aids and loans have been allocated so far to deal with the damages.

According to the report, 27,500 buildings have been damaged in the recent floods in the three provinces of Sistan and Baluchistan, Kerman and Hormozgan, and the costs of repairs will be paid by the government. Damages to the agricultural, industrial and infrastructural sectors are also under investigation.

At the meeting, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) also presented a report on the measures taken in the field of ​​foreign exchange earnings and supply of basic goods, and proposed ways to expand foreign exchange and trade relations.

A report on the long-term trend of investment and GDP developments in the country, as well as the requirements for strengthening investment was also provided.

MNA/President.ir