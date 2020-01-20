Relief efforts in flood-hit areas of Sistan and Baluchestan prov.

ZAHEDAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Torrential flood in the southern province of Sistan and Baluchestan has destroyed the agricultural and livestock infrastructures. To alleviate the problem, different executive organizations have been rendering relief efforts to the flood-affected areas since the early hours of the incident.

Heavy rains since Friday has affected almost all southern provinces of the country, including Sistan and Baluchestan, Hormozgan, causing damages to homes, agricultural lands, roads, and infrastructure.