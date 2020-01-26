Pres. Rouhani felicitates India on Republic Day

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran sent separate messages to the President and Prime Minister of India, Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate them on the country's Republic Day and expressed hope that Tehran-New Delhi relations would further enhance in all fields in the interests of both nations.

President Rouhani added in the congratulatory message, "I hope that, given the wide cultural, historical and long-standing common grounds, we will see the growth and development of relations across all fields of mutual interest."

The Iranian president further wished the people of India prosperity and felicity, stating that, "The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India, having ancient cultures and civilizations in the Asian continent, have passed the golden age of bilateral relations."

India's Republic Day honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950 replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India. The occasion is marked with parades showcasing the country's defence capability, cultural and social heritage.

