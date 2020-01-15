Trade exchange volume between Iran, Azerbaijan increase 30 percent

He made the remarks in a meeting with the country's President Ilham Aliyev on the economic activities of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Economic transactions between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran have yielded significant results in various fields in 2019, he added.

He further noted that achieving these momentous results in the current complicated status of the world and region is deemed valuable for the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Azeri official also said Baku, in cooperation with Iran and Russia, is taking steps to develop international North-South Corridor.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan also expressed his confidence that the construction of a new road from Astara to the border of Iran will be completed in 2020.

Referring to the fact that Azerbaijan has completed most of the process regarding the North-South Corridor in its territory, Mustafayev noted that the construction of a new road bridge is scheduled to begin in the current year at Iran and Azerbaijan border which will be completed in 2021.

FA/IRN83634053