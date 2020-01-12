  1. Politics
12 January 2020 - 14:58

President Rouhani welcomes Qatari Emir in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani received Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Tehran on Sunday.

Accompanied by a high-ranking political delegation, the Qatari Emir arrived in Tehran this afternoon and was welcomed by Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian at the airport.

His visit is reportedly focused on the recent developments in the region as well as the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Earlier in January, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani made a visit to Tehran and held talks with Iranian officials on solutions to ease tensions and restore peace in the region.

